Ridge out of hospital, into rehab following heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is out of the hospital more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack and is continuing his recovery in a Texas rehabilitation facility.

A Tuesday statement issued through a family spokesman quoted Ridge saying he's making great progress and feeling much better.

The 72-year-old Ridge was in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16 attending a Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel. Ridge underwent an emergency cardiac catheterization and required machines to stabilize him.

Ridge's wife, Michele, has said doctors have cautioned that there's a "long road ahead" for Ridge.

The Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania's governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.