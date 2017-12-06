Nielsen's top programs for Nov. 27-Dec. 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Seattle, NBC, 19.69 million.

2. NFL Football: Washington at Dallas, NBC, 15.6 million.

3. "Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special," CBS, 15.36 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.84 million.

5. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 13.82 million.

6. College Football: Ohio St. vs Wisconsin, Fox, 12.92 million.

7. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.11 million.

8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.46 million.

9. "This is Us," NBC, 10.94 million.

10. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.6 million.

11. "The OT," Fox, 10.19 million.

12. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 9.71 million.

13. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.6 million.

14. "Big 10 Championship Pregame," Fox, 9.254 million.

15. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 9.25 million.

16. "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," NBC, 9.03 million.

17. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.86 million.

18. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 8.82 million.

19. "Mom," CBS, 8.6 million.

20. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.58 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.