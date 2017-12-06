Roma wins Champions League group after beating Qarabag 1-0

ROME (AP) — Roma progressed to the Champions League knockout stages as a group winner after beating Qarabag 1-0 on Tuesday.

Diego Perotti scored early in the second half and Roma finished top of Group C after Atletico Madrid drew at already-qualified Chelsea 1-1 in the other match.

Qarabag finished bottom of the group.

Roma knew it needed a victory against the group minnow to reach the round of 16 or hope Atletico failed to win at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian side attacked from the start but found it hard to create decent goalscoring opportunities.

Its best chance of the first period came in stoppage time as first Edin Dzeko fired over before Radja Nainggolan saw his effort well saved by Ibrahim Sehic, who also kept out Aleksandar Kolarov's follow-up.

Roma broke the deadlock eight minutes after the break. Sehic kept out Dzeko's effort with his knee, but the ball looped up and Perotti headed it into the back of the net.

Sehic pulled off another good save to deny Nainggolan as Roma sought the second goal which would have sealed the victory.

Qarabag almost leveled seven minutes from time when Wilde Donald Guerrier crossed for an unmarked Michel but he headed straight at Roma goalkeeper Alisson.