Juventus beats Olympiakos 2-0 to advance in Champions League

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Juventus advanced to the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday, beating Olympiakos 2-0 on goals from Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi.

With Barcelona already through, the result saw the Greek team end its European run without a victory in Group D. Third-place Sporting Lisbon continues in the Europa League.

Cuadrado lunged forward to meet a cross from Alex Sandro and beat Olympiakos goalkeeper Silvio Proto in the 15th minute.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri left striker Mario Mandzukic on the bench as he recovered from a calf injury, but the Bianconeri looked comfortable in low gear. The hosts tired toward the end of the game at Karaiskakis stadium, leaving Bernardeschi with little to do for the second goal in the 90th minute.

As the lone Olympiakos striker, Uros Djurdjevic could have leveled with a header in the 41st but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny managed to get his left leg in the way.

Marko Marin replaced Seba at the break to give the hosts some pace, but Szczesny denied the German who threatened on the hour after Panagiotis Tachtsitidis slipped the ball past the Juventus defense.

With eight minutes remaining, substitute El Fardou Ben tried to grab a point for Olympiakos but his header hit the bar.

Group winner Barcelona beat Sporting Lisbon 2-0.

