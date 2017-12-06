Posh Hamptons home, site of 2001 murder, fetches $8M

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A six-bedroom house in New York's Hamptons that was the site of a high-profile murder in 2001 has sold for more than $8 million.

Newsday reports twins Greg and Alexa Ammon put the East Hampton home on the market in June for $12.7 million after renting it out for several years. It sold this fall.

The 7,000-square-foot house is the site where handyman Daniel Pelosi murdered the siblings' father, Wall Street financier Ted Ammon.

Pelosi had begun an affair with Ammon's wife, Generosa Ammon, whom the husband was in the process of divorcing. Pelosi killed Ted Ammon before the divorce was finalized, leaving Generosa to inherit his fortune.

Pelosi was convicted in 2004 and is imprisoned at Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. He's eligible for parole in 2031.

