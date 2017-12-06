Suburban St. Louis police officer wounded in shooting

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri police officer is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot near police headquarters.

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Arnold, a St. Louis suburb located in Jefferson County. Highways near the shooting scene were closed so the Arnold officer could be rushed to a hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating. Sheriff Dave Marshak on Twitter urged people to "pray for our law enforcement family."

Police have not released further details. TV news footage showed that a black Arnold police SUV appeared to have crashed near the police department parking lot.