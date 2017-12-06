Critics sue over mine exploration near Alaska eagle preserve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four groups including an Alaska Native tribe are suing the U.S. government over mining exploration permits granted near a major southeast Alaska salmon river and bald eagle preserve.

The Chilkat Indian village of Klukwan (KLUK-wahn) and three environmental groups on Monday sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management over permits awarded to Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. above the Chilkat (CHIL-kat) River.

The Canadian company is spending millions exploring for copper, zinc, gold and silver and has said it's too early to determine whether a mine will be built.

But tribal President Kimberly Strong says hard rock mining is a threat to salmon and the sustainability of her community.

The lawsuit says the bureau should review the consequences of a mine, not simply the effects of exploration, before awarding exploration permits.