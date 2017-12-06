Brinks heist driver Judith Clark loses parole appeal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A former Weather Underground radical who drove a getaway car in the deadly 1981 Brinks armored car robbery in suburban New York has lost another bid for parole.

Judith Clark has served 36 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for the heist, which led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard.

The New York Parole Board declined to grant her parole in April. On Tuesday her attorneys announced that the board's Appeals Unit has affirmed that decision.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Clark's sentence in December to make her eligible for parole. Supporters and her attorneys have cited the 68-yer-old Clark's rehabilitation and her work tutoring other inmates, training service dogs and founding an HIV/AIDS education program while behind bars.

Clark can seek parole again in 2019.