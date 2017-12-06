Man charged with killing teen girl found shot in crashed car

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl found shot in a vehicle that had crashed in Connecticut.

Waterbury officers responded to the crash into a utility pole around 10 p.m. Monday. The girl, identified as Evelyse Santiago, was declared dead at the scene.

Police say 27-year-old Dominique Pittman had been in the car when it crashed. They allege Pittman fatally shot Santiago before it happened.

Police say Pittman and Santiago had been in a relationship.

School officials say Santiago had recently transferred from Crosby High School to Wilby High School. Grief counselors are available for students at both schools.

Pittman is being held on $1 million bond. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if he has an attorney.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the victim's first name from Evalyce, to Evelyse.