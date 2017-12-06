IOC rules for Russian athletes for 2018 Winter Olympics

Rules for Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag in the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Invitations to the Pyeongchang Games are to be decided by a panel headed by Valerie Fourneyron of France that includes Richard Budgett representing the IOC and one person each appointed by WADA and the Global Association of International Sport Federations' Doping-Free Sport Unit. The panel can consider only athletes who have qualified according to their sport's qualification standards. The IOC has the final decision.

The athletes:

—must be considered clean to the satisfaction of this panel.

—must not have been disqualified or declared ineligible for any doping violation.

—must have undergone all the pre-games targeted tests recommended by the Pre-Games Testing Task Force.

—must have undergone any other testing requirements specified by the panel to ensure a level playing field.