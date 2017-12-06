Thumbs-up from athletes for IOC decision on Russia

PARIS (AP) — Athletes who were denied medals at the Sochi Olympics because of a Russian doping program that propelled its countrymen to the podium are giving a broad thumbs-up to the International Olympic Committee's decision to let Russians compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games under a neutral flag.

Stuart Benson, who raced on the British four-man bobsled team that placed fifth in Sochi but is now in line for a bronze medal after two Russian sleds were disqualified, said: "It sounds like a really good compromise to me."

Robin Duvillard, a French cross-country skier in line for an upgrade from bronze to silver in the 4 x 10-kilometer relay, said banning Russian athletes entirely from Pyeongchang could have created "a huge injustice and that's not all the IOC's role."