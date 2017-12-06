UN urges Kosovo to stop citizens from joining terror groups

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The United Nations is urging authorities in Kosovo to have a clear strategy to deter potential fighters from joining Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq and to offer more employment possibilities and education.

An independent U.N.-commissioned report, made available to the Associated Press on Tuesday, examined returned foreign fighters and the reasons that Kosovars joined extremist groups.

It also urged Kosovo and international bodies to develop better policies to prevent violent extremism.

According to Kosovo police, 335 citizens have traveled to or been caught en route to conflict zones in Syria and Iraq since 2012.