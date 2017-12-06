Man gets 3 years for drunken stabbing in fast-food fight

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college student convicted in his roommate's fatal stabbing after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Kendal Scheid, of Norwalk, was sentenced Tuesday in Akron. He could have received up to 11 years.

The University of Akron student earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark.

Police say the friends were drunk when they argued about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment last December.

Scheid apologized in court to Unternaher's family.

Scheid's attorney, Donald Malarcik, has called it an "unfortunate accident" and says Scheid had another roommate call 911 for help after the stabbing.

Malarcik says Scheid could receive judicial release after six months, followed by probation.