The top retweets for 2017

A guy with an insatiable appetite for chicken nuggets and President Barack Obama are among those making the biggest splash on Twitter this year. Twitter on Tuesday released its top trending people and topics for 2017, ranging from sports, to politics, to Korean boy bands.

Following are the most retweeted tweets of 2017.

1. HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS Carter Wilkerson

2. "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Barack Obama

3. With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need!; Penn State IFC

4. broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. Ariana Grande

1. Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe_not in my ability to create change, but in yours. Barack Obama

2. (This retweet contained an image of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington on stage). Linkin Park

3. U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! LeBron James

4. It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. Barack Obama

5. Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!! Sam Martin

6. suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255

1 person ends their life every 40 seconds

will u take the time to retweet this & possibly save one of them? Seth Joseph