Kosovo's president wants int'l missions to leave country

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's president has openly called for international missions to leave the country and complained about the process to join the European Union.

Hashim Thaci told security force troops Tuesday that the "time of the international missions in Kosovo has passed." Complaining of their "unjustified number" operating in Kosovo" he said now "accountability for our path, for the present and the future is in our hands."

After NATO's 78-day air campaign to stop a bloody Serbian crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists ended in June 1999, Kosovo was governed by a U.N. mission. It still operates but in a more minor role since the country declared independence in 2008.

Kosovo is recognized by 114 countries but not by Serbia.