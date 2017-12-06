  1. Home
Vitali Klitschko and Erik Morales win election to Boxing HOF

By JOHN KEKIS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/06 02:10

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2001, file photo, Vitali Klitschko, of Ukraine, shows the world championship belt. after he knocked out Orlin Norris, of the U

FILE - In this July 31, 2004, file photo, Erik Morales, of Mexico, poses with the IBF and WBC super featherweight belts after winning a unification bo

FILE - In this May 14, 2005, file photo, Winky Wright celebrates his win over Felix Trinidad, of Puerto Rico, in a middleweight fight at the MGM Grand

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Erik Morales, and light middleweight champion Ronald Wright have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

German promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray also were elected as non-participants and observers. Elected posthumously were Sid Terris in the old-timer category, and ring announcer Johnny Addie and promoter Lorraine Chargin in the non-participant category.

Voting was conducted by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.

The induction ceremony is June 10, 2018, in Canastota, New York.