The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 3, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. End Game by David Baldacci - 9781455586639 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Midnight Line by Lee Child - 9780399593499 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Whiskey Beach by Nora Roberts - 9781101621219 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson - 9780316508827 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Tom Clancy Power and Empire by Marc Cameron - 9780735215900 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. 10% Happier by Dan Harris - 9780062265449 - (Dey Street Books)

10. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich - 9780399179204 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

