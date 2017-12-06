The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 3, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama

4. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

5. Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

6. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

7. iSchedule,HotSchedules

8. NBA 2K18, 2K

9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

10. Trivia Crack (No Ads), Etermax

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

3. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Rush, Ketchapp

8. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

10. Google Maps - GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minds On Physics the App - Part 1, Physics Classroom, LLC

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd

5. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Notability, Ginger Labs

8. Poly Bridge, Dry Cactus

9. XtraMath, XtraMath

10. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Rules of Survival, NetEase Games

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Kick the Buddy, Chill Fleet

7. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

8. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

10. ElfYourself By Office Depot, Magic Mirror LLC

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.