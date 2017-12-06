Private New Jersey beach fears state will seize its business

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — A privately owned beach on the New Jersey shore is trying to block the state from building dunes on it, fearing the state's real motive is to seize its business.

The latest challenge to Republican Gov. Chris Christie's plan to build or widen dunes along most of the state's 127-mile coastline comes from a privately owned beach in Point Pleasant Beach.

Risden's Beach fears the state will try to usurp its business.

In court papers, the state says it has no intention of operating Risden's Beach, but the company's lawyer says the state is claiming the legal right to do so.

It's the latest in a long line of court challenges to the project, nearly all of which have failed.