Trump pick for Education civil rights office grilled by Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the civil rights office in the Education Department says he'll enforce the nation's antidiscrimination policy in schools.

Kenneth L. Marcus also told a Senate panel Tuesday that he supports the administration's effort to overhaul laws governing campus sexual assault.

Last month, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued new guidelines that could make it harder to meet the threshold for investigating campus sexual assault. President Barack Obama had instructed universities to use a "preponderance of the evidence" standard to assess and investigate charges. DeVos allows colleges to choose between that standard and "clear and convincing evidence."

Under questioning by Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, Marcus said DeVos' approach was "appropriate." He previously worked at the department's civil rights office, which Trump has nominated him to lead.