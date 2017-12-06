The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 3, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

2. Trolls Holiday

3. Logan Lucky

4. The Hitman's Bodyguard

5. Atomic Blonde

6. Elf (2003)

7. Wind River (2017)

8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

9. Despicable Me 3

10. The Little Hours

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Wind River (2017)

2. The Little Hours

3. Home Again (2017)

4. 2:22

5. The Tribes of Palos Verdes

6. Good Time

7. Beatriz At Dinner

8. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

9. Sweet Virginia

10. Super Troopers

