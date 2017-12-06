The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 3, 2017:
1. Kingsman: The Golden Circle
2. Trolls Holiday
3. Logan Lucky
4. The Hitman's Bodyguard
5. Atomic Blonde
6. Elf (2003)
7. Wind River (2017)
8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
9. Despicable Me 3
10. The Little Hours
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Wind River (2017)
2. The Little Hours
3. Home Again (2017)
4. 2:22
5. The Tribes of Palos Verdes
6. Good Time
7. Beatriz At Dinner
8. The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature
9. Sweet Virginia
10. Super Troopers
