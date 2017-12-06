34 House Republicans press GOP leader on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of 34 House Republicans is asking Speaker Paul Ryan to act this month on legislation dealing with the 800,000 young immigrants brought to the United States as children and living here illegally.

Ryan has said he does not see a need to act before March. That's the deadline President Donald Trump gave Congress to find a permanent solution after he suspended the temporary protections granted by the Obama administration.

Democrats and the group of Republicans want a bill this month that permanently protects the young immigrants from deportation.

The House Republicans sent a letter to Ryan while activists held several events Tuesday to push for a vote before Christmas.

