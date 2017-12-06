Poland begins year of 100th anniversary celebrations

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's president has opened a year of celebrations for the country's 100th anniversary of independence by praising the policies of the Polish government that is at odds with the European Union.

In his speech Tuesday before parliament, President Andrzej Duda also criticized the opposition, which seeks support from EU institutions as it condemns government policies that it says threaten democracy and European values.

Duda said Poland's strength is in its unity and its own, individual path.

The speech opened ceremonies that will lead to the 100th anniversary next year of Poland's regaining independence. The ruling conservative Law and Justice party is focused on strengthening and promoting Poland's national identity.