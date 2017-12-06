Report: Mueller subpoenas bank records in Russia probe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German business newspaper is reporting that former FBI director Robert Mueller has subpoenaed Deutsche Bank seeking records as part of his investigation into allegations that Russia helped Donald Trump win the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The report in the Handelsblatt newspaper cites only "informed circles." A bank spokesman said Tuesday that Deutsche Bank had no comment.

Handelsblatt said it was not clear whether the records demand sought information on the U.S. president or on other members of his circle.

Deutsche Bank has been one of the few major banks willing to regularly lend to Trump, who alienated large banks in New York with his past financial troubles. Over the years, the bank's cumulative loans to Trump added up to billions, and loans originally worth $300 million remain outstanding.