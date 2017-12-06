Comic-book heroes flock to TV, but why are they so popular?

NEW YORK (AP) — When "Marvel's The Punisher" debuted on Netflix last month, it was greeted with great interest and high anticipation. But it arrived as just one of many comic-book adaptations. "The Punisher" is only the latest in a flood now comprising some 28 shows across nine broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

There's no end in sight.

One reason is that by now comics have been normalized as the shared myth of mainstream culture. It's no longer just for kids.

And with more and more TV channels tasked with hours to fill, comic books going back for decades offer source material just waiting to be plucked.