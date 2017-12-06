Police chief credits first responders with saving his life

RICHMOND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police chief is thanking first responders for working quickly to save him during a medical emergency two months ago.

Richmond Police Chief Al Buck was pursuing a burglary suspect in a high-speed chase on Oct. 20, when he suffered a massive heart attack and stopped his pursuit. NECN reports Vermont State Police Sgt. Paul Ravelin and other officers stopped to revive Buck with CPR and shocks from a defibrillator.

Paramedics say Ravelin and other first responders' actions kept Buck's blood flowing until he could receive hospital treatment.

Buck said Monday that he is still recovering, but plans to return after cardiac rehabilitation in January. The suspect, Jerry Savo, was later arrested and pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges.