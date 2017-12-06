Treasury targets cleric who allegedly helped IS recruits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is targeting a Jamaica-based Islamic cleric accused of helping recruit Islamic State militants.

Tuesday's action designates Abdullah Ibrahim Faisal as a global terrorist, blocks any property he has within U.S. jurisdiction and prevents Americans from engaging in any transactions with him.

Treasury officials say Faisal has been helping militants secretly travel to areas controlled by IS. The New York County District Attorney's office for the State of New York unsealed an indictment in August charging Faisal with helping support IS recruits. He is facing extradition proceedings in Jamaica.

Treasury officials say Faisal also has directly or indirectly influenced numerous militants, including the Ohio State University attacker during Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, a Garland, Texas, shooter at a Mohammed drawing contest in 2015, and numerous other attackers.