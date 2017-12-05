Have you been 'pwned' in a data breach? Troy Hunt can tell

Troy Hunt has collected a trove of 4.8 billion stolen identity records pulled from the darkest corners of the internet — but he isn't a hacker.

Instead, that repository helps ordinary people navigate the growing scourge of the corporate data breach. All that personal information was taken from brand-name services such as LinkedIn, Kickstarter, Dropbox, MySpace and the cheating website Ashley Madison.

Millions of people have now used the Australian security researcher's free "Have I Been Pwned ?" (POHND) service to get alerted when their data has been exposed online. Hunt has also disclosed several such thefts himself, in some cases identifying them before the companies themselves did.

His work even attracted the attention of Congress, which invited him to testify at a hearing in November.