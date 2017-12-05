US service sector grows at slower rate in November

U.S. services companies expanded at a slower pace in November, an unsurprising downshift after having grown in October at the fastest rate in a dozen years.

The Institute for Supply Management says its services index slipped last month to 57.4 from 60.1 in October. Any reading above 50 signals expansion. The services sector has reported growth for 95 consecutive months, a positive sign for the overall U.S. economy.

Measures of business activity, new orders employment fell last month, but they still remained in positive territory.

There were 16 sectors reporting growth last month, with only agriculture saying activity had declined.

More than 70 percent of U.S. jobs comes from the service sector, so the signs of continued expansion point to steady gains for the broader economy in the coming months.