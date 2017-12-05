The Latest: Tribes sue over Trump's decision on monuments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on President's Trump's decision to shrink two large national monuments in Utah (all times local):

7:48 a.m.

Native American leaders are suing to block President Donald Trump's decision to cut southern Utah's Bears Ears National Monument by about 85 percent.

A coalition of five tribes that pushed for the monument argued in a lawsuit filed in Washington late Monday night that the law only gives presidents the ability to create a national monument, not the ability to downsize one.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch says only Congress has the ability to downsize a monument.

The tribes' legal action is among a number of lawsuits being filed over the president's announcement to shrink Bears Ears and Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments.

An alliance of environmental groups sued Monday to block Trump's order cutting Grand Staircase in half

___

1:24 a.m.

Native American leaders say President Donald Trump's move to drastically shrink a Utah national monument is the president's second insult to native people in a week and an offense that tribes will unite to fight.

A coalition of five tribes that spent years pushing for the creation of Bears Ears National Monument said Monday it will wage a legal battle over the president's plan to reduce the protected area by 85 percent.

Trump announced in a visit to Salt Lake City that he would also cut protections at Utah's Grand Staircase National Monument roughly in half.

Trump says Utah's lands should not be managed by "distant bureaucrats in Washington" and said he was reversing federal overreach.

Utah's Republican leaders had pushed for Trump's action, saying the monuments closed off the land to energy development and other access.