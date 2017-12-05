Judge orders arrest of Paraguayan player for sexual assault

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge has ordered the arrest of Paraguay midfielder Jonathan Fabbro for alleged sexual assault of an underage girl.

The 35-year-old Fabbro, who was born in Argentina, plays for Mexican club Lobos de Puebla.

The victim's attorney told The Associated Press that the arrest order was issued because of descriptions of the incident by the victim and members of her family in April.

The former Boca Juniors, River Plate and Once Caldas player has not made comments about the accusation.

If found guilty, Fabbro could be in jail for up to 20 years.