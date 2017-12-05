False rumor of Chow Yun Fat’s death causes a stir on Chinese internet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The rumor that 62-year-old iconic movie star Chow Yun Fat (周潤發) died of an acute disease in a hospital in Hong Kong circulating on Chinese internet on Monday has been debuted by the star’s wife, according to media reports.

Chinese-language Chinatimes reported that a shocking story with a screen shot of a female news anchor announcing news with the subtitle “movie icon Chow Yun Fat has died of illness after failing to respond to medical treatment in Hong Kong” was circulating on Chinese Weibo and WeChat on Monday. On the upper left corner of the screen shot was a classical photo of Chow from the movie “God of Gamblers.”

(Photo credit: epochtimes)

The fabricated story and photo made many people believe that it was true, which was hard for older people to accept, the report said.

They couldn’t believe that the star who participated in a charity event just the other day had passed away, the report said.

Many younger internet users posted articles that said they were informed by their dismayed parents who believed it was true because there was a screenshot of the newscast.

However, the rumor tuned out to be false and the screen shot had been processed.

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily reported that it had made a phone call to Chow’s wife, who rebutted the report, saying that her husband “is taking a rest at home and can’t be healthier.”

Some internet users breathed a sigh of relief upon hearing that it was fake news and called for self-discipline.