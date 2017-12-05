  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona faces Celta in Copa del Rey, Madrid gets Numancia

By  Associated Press
2017/12/05 20:39

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, Spain, Monday, Dec. 4,

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo jumps to head a ball during a training session in Madrid, Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017. Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmun

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session in Madrid, Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017. Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund Wednesday in a Gro

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will play second-division club Numancia.

Barcelona, which has won the competition for the last three years, was held to a 2-2 draw by Celta in the Spanish league on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Tuesday's draw also paired Atletico Madrid with third-division club Lleida. Formentera, another third-tier club, will play last-year's losing finalist, Alaves.

The other pairings are: Cadiz vs. Sevilla; Leganes vs. Villarreal; Las Palmas vs. Valencia; and Espanyol vs. Levante.

The matches will be played during the first and second weeks of January.