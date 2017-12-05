Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 5, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SW;7;77%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;79;62;Mostly sunny;77;61;NE;4;50%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;62;47;Cooler;56;35;NNW;12;61%;73%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;58;41;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;SSE;4;64%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;48;41;A shower in spots;49;37;SSW;15;86%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;35;28;A little snow;33;27;NNE;5;85%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with sunshine;44;26;Sunshine;52;40;S;7;46%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;24;17;Rather cloudy;24;8;SW;7;77%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds;92;74;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;5;63%;72%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;57;43;Brilliant sunshine;54;42;WNW;10;53%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;74;61;Mostly sunny;78;62;ENE;8;61%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;75;52;High clouds;70;50;SSW;12;30%;33%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;75;Downpours;89;74;SE;4;80%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;80;67;Mostly cloudy;78;65;ESE;4;68%;34%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Overcast, a shower;86;74;Increasing clouds;89;74;ENE;7;55%;35%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;55;37;Plenty of sunshine;56;42;WNW;8;59%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;45;23;Partly sunny, mild;46;25;NNW;10;26%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;37;32;Not as cold;44;26;WSW;6;74%;11%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;46;42;A stray shower;45;37;WSW;15;71%;73%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;45;Variable cloudiness;70;46;ESE;6;62%;36%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;82;67;Couple of t-storms;81;67;WNW;6;70%;82%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little wintry mix;40;36;Partly sunny;40;26;WNW;13;75%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;43;38;A stray shower;44;34;SSW;8;90%;40%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;43;25;Partly sunny;42;29;W;8;65%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;40;36;Partly sunny;42;30;WNW;10;65%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;76;66;Sunny intervals;79;67;NE;8;67%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, warm;90;65;A stray thunderstorm;88;66;NNW;5;44%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cooler;41;28;Mostly sunny, warmer;51;39;W;8;57%;5%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;74;59;Not as warm;66;51;NW;11;47%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;80;61;Partly sunny;87;64;SE;11;47%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;4;63%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Some sun, a shower;86;72;Mostly cloudy;85;71;N;7;71%;2%;3

Chicago, United States;Windy, much colder;39;29;Partly sunny, chilly;37;23;WNW;16;48%;24%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;89;76;Brief p.m. showers;85;75;NNE;7;79%;78%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;46;43;Periods of rain;47;42;WSW;12;80%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and less humid;87;77;Sunny, low humidity;89;74;NE;12;39%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;56;43;Mostly cloudy;53;40;N;5;40%;20%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;91;76;A thunderstorm;89;77;S;7;78%;84%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;73;56;Mostly cloudy;72;55;SW;3;50%;18%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;49;23;Cooler;41;23;NW;9;32%;9%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;Hazy sunshine;82;61;NNE;4;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;91;76;A t-storm or two;88;74;SW;5;71%;80%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;47;45;A little a.m. rain;54;43;SSW;19;91%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and cold;35;21;Sunny and warmer;47;22;NNE;8;22%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and breezy;62;56;Sun and some clouds;63;53;E;17;67%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;Turning cloudy;76;65;ESE;6;63%;58%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;85;62;A t-storm around;82;61;E;6;51%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;83;69;An afternoon shower;84;66;E;8;72%;41%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;32;25;Partly sunny;32;24;NW;11;88%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;75;Sunny intervals;91;76;S;5;67%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;71;62;Mostly cloudy;73;61;E;7;53%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;82;64;N;6;43%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;82;63;Partly sunny;83;63;SE;5;56%;10%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;71;41;Hazy sun;72;44;NNW;5;44%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;44;39;Rain and snow shower;45;41;W;8;67%;60%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;74;Some sun, a shower;94;77;W;8;63%;56%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;NNW;7;60%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler with t-storms;65;56;A couple of t-storms;68;52;E;7;81%;78%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;49;18;Plenty of sunshine;52;21;W;2;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;55;Hazy and breezy;79;52;NNE;15;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;High clouds;68;48;Becoming cloudy;71;48;SSW;5;63%;25%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;98;68;Mostly sunny;95;68;N;10;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. snow showers;36;27;Periods of rain;40;30;WNW;13;81%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;90;76;An afternoon shower;90;77;NE;8;61%;68%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;87;75;A t-storm or two;88;74;W;6;73%;75%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;80;57;Partly sunny;82;58;N;5;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;ENE;4;75%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;53;35;A t-storm in spots;58;38;E;7;49%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;89;78;A morning shower;90;77;SSW;5;73%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;64;Clouds, then sun;71;64;S;9;76%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;Plenty of sunshine;55;39;NE;5;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;47;41;Mostly cloudy;51;48;SSW;13;80%;67%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;73;47;Plenty of sun;77;53;N;5;18%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;87;75;Clearing;85;76;WSW;7;71%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;53;27;Plenty of sun;52;28;NE;2;60%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;87;80;Nice with some sun;87;80;NW;9;68%;19%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;91;78;A thunderstorm;90;76;SSW;5;72%;76%;9

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;87;78;Clouds and sun;90;78;ENE;7;62%;70%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;73;55;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;SW;10;57%;29%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;76;46;Periods of sun, nice;75;47;NNE;4;32%;16%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;83;73;Partly sunny;83;71;ESE;7;68%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Mostly cloudy;36;26;WNW;8;78%;76%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;88;77;Clouds and sun;88;76;ENE;12;62%;3%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;74;61;Partly sunny;78;64;ENE;8;66%;33%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain, breezy, mild;48;31;Mostly cloudy;37;28;SW;8;58%;22%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;29;19;Cloudy, p.m. snow;27;22;NW;9;82%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Rain and wind;75;74;Partly sunny;82;70;N;9;65%;27%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;A stray t-shower;79;59;NNE;10;55%;65%;11

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;60;48;Cooler;49;38;WSW;22;35%;17%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;70;47;Cooler;55;41;NNW;14;51%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;20;15;Low clouds;20;16;SSW;7;93%;21%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with some sun;47;37;Chilly with some sun;49;35;W;9;51%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;35;29;A bit of p.m. snow;32;30;E;3;88%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Milder, morning rain;50;27;Colder;35;25;SW;15;56%;29%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A shower or two;84;78;SE;6;79%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;WNW;6;84%;67%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;ENE;8;81%;74%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;46;37;Fog, then sun;44;32;SSW;5;84%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;ESE;13;40%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Mostly sunny, nice;89;74;N;7;63%;36%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NNE;9;71%;85%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;72;An afternoon shower;92;72;ESE;5;55%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;42;35;Variable cloudiness;41;31;WSW;13;64%;4%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;28;17;Snow showers;38;16;NNW;4;57%;88%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;68;51;A touch of rain;68;51;WSW;8;57%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;68;42;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;SE;4;51%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;A morning shower;87;77;ENE;8;66%;51%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;33;24;A little a.m. snow;30;21;N;15;67%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;37;31;Mostly cloudy;38;29;W;6;82%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;71;Partly sunny;81;70;ENE;10;67%;48%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;SSE;6;13%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;Mostly sunny;55;38;ENE;4;75%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;33;27;A bit of snow;32;19;NW;6;70%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;Plenty of sunshine;61;48;ENE;7;48%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;65;A t-storm in spots;79;63;ENE;7;74%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;77;A shower or two;83;77;E;14;79%;84%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Clouds and sun, nice;78;65;N;7;74%;36%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;72;38;Sunny and nice;74;39;E;4;29%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;83;54;Sunny and beautiful;84;56;SW;6;43%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;73;Brief p.m. showers;82;72;N;9;81%;87%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;60;32;Plenty of sun;59;33;ESE;4;61%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Dense fog will lift;45;35;Fog in the morning;49;35;NE;6;79%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;32;23;A brief p.m. shower;43;35;WNW;4;52%;91%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;46;34;Chilly with some sun;48;36;SSE;5;58%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;NNW;4;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;36;26;Partly sunny;40;27;W;13;79%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;84;76;A shower or two;85;73;ENE;15;73%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly cloudy;32;27;SSW;6;73%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;A brief shower;74;62;A shower or t-storm;75;63;NW;10;65%;71%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the a.m.;63;58;Mostly cloudy;68;61;E;10;63%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;36;31;Rain and snow shower;37;27;NW;10;66%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;32;20;Clearing and cold;35;22;NNE;4;76%;11%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;50;39;A bit of rain;44;31;NW;10;74%;70%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;59;41;Cloudy;57;44;NE;6;27%;21%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;77;60;A few showers;66;55;NW;14;45%;87%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;55;30;Mostly sunny;53;35;E;4;48%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;56;38;Brilliant sunshine;52;37;NNE;7;47%;11%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, morning rain;50;30;Colder;37;27;W;19;52%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;63;54;Partly sunny;65;54;ESE;6;51%;25%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Partly sunny;60;43;S;3;68%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;12;-2;Partly sunny, cold;9;-9;WNW;9;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;47;39;Plenty of sunshine;51;40;NNE;3;57%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;42;35;Partly sunny;43;27;WNW;12;59%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun;81;60;Mostly sunny, warm;84;64;NE;3;49%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;36;31;Showers around;37;28;WNW;5;80%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;40;39;Spotty showers;44;41;W;18;90%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;75;60;Some sun, pleasant;73;61;ESE;14;69%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;92;74;Partly sunny;91;74;WNW;6;60%;25%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;45;33;Showers of rain/snow;43;26;NNE;2;54%;80%;1

