Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 5, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;12;77%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;16;NE;7;50%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;17;8;Cooler;13;2;NNW;19;61%;73%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;SSE;6;64%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;9;5;A shower in spots;9;3;SSW;24;86%;74%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;2;-2;A little snow;1;-3;NNE;8;85%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with sunshine;7;-3;Sunshine;11;4;S;11;46%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-5;-8;Rather cloudy;-5;-13;SW;12;77%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;8;63%;72%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;14;6;Brilliant sunshine;12;6;WNW;16;53%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Mostly sunny;26;17;ENE;12;61%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;24;11;High clouds;21;10;SSW;20;30%;33%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;24;Downpours;31;23;SE;6;80%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;26;19;Mostly cloudy;26;18;ESE;6;68%;34%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Overcast, a shower;30;23;Increasing clouds;32;23;ENE;11;55%;35%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;WNW;13;59%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;Partly sunny, mild;8;-4;NNW;16;26%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;3;0;Not as cold;7;-3;WSW;10;74%;11%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;8;5;A stray shower;7;3;WSW;24;71%;73%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;7;Variable cloudiness;21;8;ESE;10;62%;36%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;WNW;10;70%;82%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;A little wintry mix;4;2;Partly sunny;5;-4;WNW;21;75%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;6;3;A stray shower;7;1;SSW;14;90%;40%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;6;-4;Partly sunny;6;-2;W;12;65%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;5;2;Partly sunny;5;-1;WNW;16;65%;34%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;24;19;Sunny intervals;26;20;NE;13;67%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, warm;32;18;A stray thunderstorm;31;19;NNW;7;44%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and cooler;5;-2;Mostly sunny, warmer;11;4;W;13;57%;5%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;23;15;Not as warm;19;10;NW;18;47%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;27;16;Partly sunny;31;18;SE;17;47%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;6;63%;64%;6

Chennai, India;Some sun, a shower;30;22;Mostly cloudy;29;21;N;11;71%;2%;3

Chicago, United States;Windy, much colder;4;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;WNW;26;48%;24%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;NNE;12;79%;78%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;8;6;Periods of rain;8;5;WSW;20;80%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and less humid;31;25;Sunny, low humidity;32;23;NE;20;39%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;13;6;Mostly cloudy;12;4;N;9;40%;20%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;S;11;78%;84%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;Mostly cloudy;22;13;SW;5;50%;18%;2

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, milder;9;-5;Cooler;5;-5;NW;14;32%;9%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNE;7;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;SW;7;71%;80%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;8;7;A little a.m. rain;12;6;SSW;31;91%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and cold;2;-6;Sunny and warmer;8;-5;NNE;13;22%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and breezy;17;13;Sun and some clouds;17;12;E;27;67%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Turning cloudy;24;18;ESE;10;63%;58%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun;30;17;A t-storm around;28;16;E;10;51%;65%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;20;An afternoon shower;29;19;E;13;72%;41%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-4;Partly sunny;0;-5;NW;18;88%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;24;Sunny intervals;33;24;S;7;67%;44%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;21;16;Mostly cloudy;23;16;E;12;53%;6%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;N;10;43%;27%;5

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;28;17;Partly sunny;29;17;SE;8;56%;10%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;21;5;Hazy sun;22;7;NNW;8;44%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;6;4;Rain and snow shower;7;5;W;13;67%;60%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;Some sun, a shower;34;25;W;13;63%;56%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NNW;11;60%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cooler with t-storms;18;14;A couple of t-storms;20;11;E;12;81%;78%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;9;-8;Plenty of sunshine;11;-6;W;3;18%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;13;Hazy and breezy;26;11;NNE;24;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;High clouds;20;9;Becoming cloudy;22;9;SSW;7;63%;25%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;37;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;N;17;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;P.M. snow showers;2;-3;Periods of rain;5;-1;WNW;21;81%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;NE;12;61%;68%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;W;10;73%;75%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;28;15;N;9;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;ENE;7;75%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;11;2;A t-storm in spots;15;3;E;11;49%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;9;73%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;18;Clouds, then sun;22;18;S;15;76%;9%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;NE;8;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;9;5;Mostly cloudy;11;9;SSW;21;80%;67%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;23;8;Plenty of sun;25;12;N;8;18%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;31;24;Clearing;30;24;WSW;11;71%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;12;-3;Plenty of sun;11;-2;NE;3;60%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;30;27;Nice with some sun;30;27;NW;15;68%;19%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;7;72%;76%;9

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;30;25;Clouds and sun;32;26;ENE;12;62%;70%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;SW;16;57%;29%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;24;8;Periods of sun, nice;24;8;NNE;6;32%;16%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;28;23;Partly sunny;29;22;ESE;12;68%;55%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;WNW;13;78%;76%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;25;ENE;20;62%;3%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;23;16;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;12;66%;33%;8

Montreal, Canada;Rain, breezy, mild;9;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;SW;12;58%;22%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-7;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-3;-6;NW;14;82%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Rain and wind;24;23;Partly sunny;28;21;N;15;65%;27%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;A stray t-shower;26;15;NNE;17;55%;65%;11

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;16;9;Cooler;9;3;WSW;36;35%;17%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;21;9;Cooler;13;5;NNW;22;51%;55%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-7;-10;Low clouds;-7;-9;SSW;12;93%;21%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with some sun;8;3;Chilly with some sun;9;2;W;14;51%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;2;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;E;6;88%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Milder, morning rain;10;-3;Colder;1;-4;SW;25;56%;29%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;SE;10;79%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WNW;10;84%;67%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;ENE;13;81%;74%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;8;3;Fog, then sun;7;0;SSW;8;84%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;ESE;20;40%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;N;11;63%;36%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;14;71%;85%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;ESE;8;55%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;5;2;Variable cloudiness;5;-1;WSW;20;64%;4%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-9;Snow showers;3;-9;NNW;7;57%;88%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;20;10;A touch of rain;20;11;WSW;12;57%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;SE;6;51%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;13;66%;51%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-5;A little a.m. snow;-1;-6;N;24;67%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;W;10;82%;69%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;22;Partly sunny;27;21;ENE;16;67%;48%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;SSE;9;13%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Mostly sunny;13;3;ENE;6;75%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-3;A bit of snow;0;-7;NW;10;70%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;ENE;11;48%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;17;ENE;11;74%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;25;A shower or two;28;25;E;23;79%;84%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;N;11;74%;36%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;22;3;Sunny and nice;23;4;E;6;29%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;28;12;Sunny and beautiful;29;14;SW;10;43%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;23;Brief p.m. showers;28;22;N;14;81%;87%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;15;0;Plenty of sun;15;1;ESE;6;61%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Dense fog will lift;7;2;Fog in the morning;10;2;NE;9;79%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-5;A brief p.m. shower;6;2;WNW;6;52%;91%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;8;1;Chilly with some sun;9;2;SSE;8;58%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNW;6;76%;79%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;2;-4;Partly sunny;5;-3;W;20;79%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;29;24;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;24;73%;82%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;SSW;9;73%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;A brief shower;23;16;A shower or t-storm;24;17;NW;16;65%;71%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the a.m.;17;14;Mostly cloudy;20;16;E;16;63%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;NW;17;66%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;0;-7;Clearing and cold;2;-6;NNE;6;76%;11%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;10;4;A bit of rain;7;0;NW;16;74%;70%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Cloudy;14;6;NE;10;27%;21%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A few showers;19;13;NW;22;45%;87%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;13;-1;Mostly sunny;12;1;E;6;48%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;3;Brilliant sunshine;11;3;NNE;11;47%;11%;3

Toronto, Canada;Windy, morning rain;10;-1;Colder;3;-3;W;31;52%;19%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sunshine;17;12;Partly sunny;18;12;ESE;9;51%;25%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;16;6;S;4;68%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-11;-19;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-23;WNW;14;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;9;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;5;NNE;6;57%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Rain/snow showers;6;2;Partly sunny;6;-3;WNW;19;59%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun;27;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;NE;5;49%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Showers around;3;-2;WNW;8;80%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;5;4;Spotty showers;7;5;W;28;90%;84%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;ESE;22;69%;3%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;WNW;10;60%;25%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;NNE;3;54%;80%;1

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius