Taiwan to embark on its annual Information Technology Month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual Information Technology Month is expected to attract close to a million visitors to a program dominated by Artificial Intelligence and facial recognition systems at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 between December 6 and 11.

The organizers say up to 92,000 people are likely to visit the event, according to a report by the Central News Agency.

There will be electronic home appliances which listen to human voices, and a factory where the machines respond to visual impulses controlling the production process.

Facial recognition, AI and robots will interplay to make visitors understand the convenience of modern and future technological developments, the organizers said.

The world’s smallest translating machine will immediately interpret phrases from 20 languages, while the IT Month will also feature a 3D camera with Augmented Reality effects, a portable 3D printer, and a miniature laser sculpting machine, the report said.

The latest game computers from the world’s major manufacturers, including top Taiwanese companies as well as the newest in cameras, smartphones, television sets and other consumer products will also be on display.

A “Steam Show” will show the best in robots, but self-driving vehicles and drones are also expected to put in an appearance, according to the CNA report.