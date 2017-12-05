2nd Ashes test: Australia vs. England Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Tuesday after the fourth day of the day-night Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval:
|Australia 1st Innings: 442 decl.
|England 1st Innings: 227
|Australia, 2nd Innings
|(Overnight: 53-4)
Cameron Bancroft c Bairstow b Anderson 4
David Warner c Root b Woakes 14
Usman Khawaja lbw b Anderson 20
Steve Smith lbw b Woakes 6
Peter Handscomb c Malan b Anderson 12
Nathan Lyon c Broad b Anderson 14
Shaun Marsh b Woakes 19
Tim Paine c Overton b Woakes 11
Mitchell Starc c Ali b Anderson 20
Pat Cummins not out 11
Josh Hazlewood c Malan b Overton 3
Extras: (2lb,2w) 4
TOTAL: (all out) 138
Overs: 58. Batting time: 268.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-39, 3-41, 4-50, 5-71, 6-75, 7-90, 8-122, 9-128, 10-138.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 22-7-43-5 (1w), Stuart Broad 13-6-26-0 (1w), Craig Overton 2-0-11-1, Chris Woakes 16-3-36-4, Moeen Ali 5-0-20-0.
|England, 2nd Innings
Alastair Cook lbw Lyon 16
Mark Stoneman c Khawaja b Starc 36
James Vince c Handscomb b Starc 15
Joe Root not out 67
Dawid Malan b Cummins 29
Chris Woakes not out 5
Extras: (3b,5lb) 8
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 176
Overs: 62. Batting time: 269 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-54, 3-91, 4-169.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14-2-65-2, Josh Hazlewood 14-5-37-0, Pat Cummins 14-5-29-1, Nathan Lyon 20-5-37-1.
Toss: England.
Series: Australia leads 5-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.