2nd Ashes test: Australia vs. England Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Tuesday after the fourth day of the day-night Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval:

Australia 1st Innings: 442 decl. England 1st Innings: 227 Australia, 2nd Innings (Overnight: 53-4)

Cameron Bancroft c Bairstow b Anderson 4

David Warner c Root b Woakes 14

Usman Khawaja lbw b Anderson 20

Steve Smith lbw b Woakes 6

Peter Handscomb c Malan b Anderson 12

Nathan Lyon c Broad b Anderson 14

Shaun Marsh b Woakes 19

Tim Paine c Overton b Woakes 11

Mitchell Starc c Ali b Anderson 20

Pat Cummins not out 11

Josh Hazlewood c Malan b Overton 3

Extras: (2lb,2w) 4

TOTAL: (all out) 138

Overs: 58. Batting time: 268.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-39, 3-41, 4-50, 5-71, 6-75, 7-90, 8-122, 9-128, 10-138.

Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 22-7-43-5 (1w), Stuart Broad 13-6-26-0 (1w), Craig Overton 2-0-11-1, Chris Woakes 16-3-36-4, Moeen Ali 5-0-20-0.

England, 2nd Innings

Alastair Cook lbw Lyon 16

Mark Stoneman c Khawaja b Starc 36

James Vince c Handscomb b Starc 15

Joe Root not out 67

Dawid Malan b Cummins 29

Chris Woakes not out 5

Extras: (3b,5lb) 8

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 176

Overs: 62. Batting time: 269 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-54, 3-91, 4-169.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 14-2-65-2, Josh Hazlewood 14-5-37-0, Pat Cummins 14-5-29-1, Nathan Lyon 20-5-37-1.

Toss: England.

Series: Australia leads 5-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.