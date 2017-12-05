Appeals court to hear case of Russian Taliban fighter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear a second round of arguments in the case of a former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Lawyers for Irek Hamidullin say he should have been treated as a prisoner of war and shielded from prosecution. However, prosecutors say fighters aligned with the Taliban don't qualify for lawful-combatant status.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Hamidullin's appeal last December but later scheduled a second hearing after one of the judges announced he was stepping down to serve as Baltimore's city solicitor.

The court will hear additional arguments Tuesday.

During the first hearing, Hamidullin's lawyer argued that he's a soldier, not a criminal.