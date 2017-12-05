Madame Tussauds opens in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- With the opening of the world famous wax museum Madame Tussauds in New Delhi, on December 1, 2017, tourists, mostly from Asian countries, will have a new must-see itinerary in the Indian capital city.

Located in the capital heart, Connaught Place, the museum, will have 50 life-like figures spanning across history, sports, music, films and politics. "Guests will be encouraged to interact, perform and even reflect with our figures in unique and immersive settings within the attraction," said Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Madame Tussaud's this 23rd edition will have statues of Indian personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. cinematic icon Amitabh Bachchan and Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, along with many Hollywood celebrities. First established in London, the museum has branches in many world cities including Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Beijing, etc.

The other personalities whose statues will be on display here include Katrina kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Will Smith, David Beckham, Kim Kardasian, Justin Bieber, Beyonce Knowles, Asha Bhonsle, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Sharma, A P J Abdul Kalam and Ranbir Kapoor.

Open all days, the tickets are priced at Rs 960 (US$150) for adults and Rs 760 (US$120) for children.