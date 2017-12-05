2 ex-spy chiefs charged with bribery of former SKorea leader

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors have formally charged two former spy chiefs who were arrested last month over suspicions they used their agency's funds to make illegal payments to former President Park Geun-hye. Park was removed from office and arrested in March, and is being tried on broad corruption charges.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Tuesday that Nam Jae-joon and Lee Byung-kee were indicted on charges including bribery and causing unjust losses to state funds.

Prosecutors believe Nam and Lee took a combined 1.4 billion won ($1.2 million) from the National Intelligence Service's coffers and gave it to Park's close aides as paybacks for being named NIS directors.

Nam and Lee served as the spy agency's chiefs between 2013 and 2015.