Sierra Leone auctions off “peace diamond” for US$6.5 million

Sale will benefit residents of area where a pastor found the rock

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/05 17:57

The Sierra Leone mining minister holding the peace diamond. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government of the West African country of Sierra Leone has auctioned off a rough “peace diamond” for US$6.5 million (NT$195 million), with half the proceeds to benefit the local community, reports said.

In the past, “conflict diamonds” funded warlords and their campaigns during a decade of civil war in the small country.

In contrast, the 709-carat rough gem sold in New York will see its proceeds used to improve conditions in the small village where it was found. Schools, hospitals, electricity, clean water and transportation all stand to benefit from the sale, according to the Rapaport Group, which handled the auction.

While the war ended, Sierra Leone still has to deal with diamond smugglers and with exploitation of workers, with activists hoping the case of the “peace diamond” will herald a new, more equitable era for the country’s residents and laborers.

A Christian pastor found the stone, while the buyer has been named as Laurence Graff, a British billionaire jeweler.
Sierra Leone
peace diamond
blood diamonds

