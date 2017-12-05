West Indies skipper Holder banned for 2nd test v New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Skipper Jason Holder has been fined and banned for the second test against New Zealand after his West Indies lineup maintained a slow over rate during their heavy series-opening loss in Wellington.

International Cricket Council match referee Chris Broad imposed the ban and fined Holder 60 percent of his match fee after the West Indies were found to be three overs short of their target.

The rest of the West Indies players were fined 30 percent of their match fee from the innings and 67-run loss in the first test.

Broad said that because Holder had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offense during a test against Pakistan at Jamaica in April, the second breach within 12 months triggered a certain suspension.

The second test starts Saturday in Hamilton.