Taiwan’s Taichung has one-star Asia Michelin street

J-Mall features Michelin restaurants from Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/05 17:08

A mall in Taichung presents 3 Asian Michelin restaurant chains. (photo courtesy of J-Mall's Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung now counts a street where three restaurants with one Michelin star each are lined up next to each other, reports said Tuesday.

Tim Ho Wan (添好運) of Hong Kong, Tsuta (蔦) ramen of Japan and Hawker Chan (了凡油雞飯) of Singapore have new branches in the central Taiwanese city which happen to be opening at one location, next to one another at a new J-Mall, reports said.

Despite the vicinity of Tunghai University, two major hospitals and an industrial zone, the area was still relatively lacking in international restaurants, according to the Hoyii Group, which represents the three brands in Taiwan.

Hawker Chan, founded by a farmer’s son from Ipoh in Malaysia, would open between three and five restaurants in Taiwan, while Tsuta was planning two to three, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.

Tim Ho Wan was already well known, with nine restaurants across Taiwan and another one or two planned, according to the Hoyii Group.
