Philippines government investigates Dengvaxia dengue vaccine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Philippines government has ordered an investigation into a suspended dengue vaccine manufactured by the French company Sanofi Pasteur after the manufacturer recommended a limited use of the vaccine and said it could cause severe dengue cases among vaccinated people who have had no prior dengue infection.

Last week, the Philippines’ health department suspended the vaccination after Sanofi announced evidence showing that people who receive the vaccine, known as Dengvaxia, without previous dengue infection could face the risk of their disease worsening.

An estimate of 734,000 children aged over nine have received the first dose of the Dengvaxia through the country’s dengue public immunization program, the world’s first, according to officials.

The Reuters news agency reported that the Philippine’s Department of Justice filed a probe into “the alleged danger to public health ... and if evidence so warrants, to file appropriate charges thereon” on Monday.

The report also said there was no knowing for the time being if the Philippines health officials had been aware of the risks involved with the vaccine.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a research paper published in July 2016 already concluded that Dengvaxia “may be ineffective or may theoretically even increase the future risk of hospitalized or severe dengue illness in those who are seronegative at the time of first vaccination regardless of age.”

The WHO suggested the vaccine be used only among people who have had dengue infection before.

Even though analysis shows the vaccine can offer protection for those who have previously been exposed to the dengue virus, scientists have also pointed out that the vaccine has various degrees of effectiveness against four different types of the virus.