Hard history: Mississippi museums explore slavery, Klan era

In this Nov. 7, 2017 photograph, media and invited guests were able to get a "sneak peak" into the state's two new history museums, the Museum of Miss
In this Nov. 10, 2017 image, a burned cross, a Klan robe and hand bills announcing Klan meetings are among the artifacts that are on display in the Mi
In this Nov. 10, 2017 image, a monolith listing the names, dates and rationale for the lynching of African-American residents rests in the foreground
In this Nov. 10, 2017 image, booking photographs of Freedom Riders, stories and images of civil rights activists attempting to register and organize A
In this Nov. 10, 2017 photograph, an interactive electronic exhibit and the mixed media collage highlight the struggle of James Meredith, an African-A
In this Nov. 10, 2017 image, the story of the three civil rights workers who were kidnapped, murdered and had their bodies hidden by the Ku Klux Klan,
In this Nov. 10, 2017 photo, work crews and archivists are putting the final touches to "This Little Light of Mine," gallery, a soaring space in the h
In this Nov. 10, 2017 image, Ellie Dahmer, foreground, wife of Vernon Dahmer of Hattiesburg, who was killed in 1966 by the Ku Klux Klan, their daughte
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is marking its bicentennial by opening two history museums that take an unflinching look at the state's past — complete with displays of slave chains, Ku Klux Klan robes and graphic photos of lynchings and firebombings.
The Museum of Mississippi History covers 15,000 years. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum focuses primarily on 1945 to 1976.
They are two distinct museums under a single roof. They open Saturday — the eve of Mississippi's 200th anniversary as the 20th state.
State officials insist the museums are not "separate-but-equal" representations of the past.
The general history museum includes depictions of Native American culture, European settlement, slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction.
The civil rights museum tells about efforts to break down segregation and bigotry, and the violent backlash against that work.