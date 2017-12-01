‘Taiwan is the most kind-hearted country” - Japanese man with Taiwanese passport wants to introduce Taiwan to the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japanese man, who became popular on social media for his announcement to pursue Taiwanese identity, recently posted a photo of his Taiwanese passport, adding he wanted to present Taiwan to the world.

Kenichi Nakajima (中島健一) from Japan was one of the most talked-about people for his aspiration to become a Taiwanese via a post on Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) last August. He expressed he truly felt the compassion of Taiwanese people toward Japan after the March 11, 2011 Tohoku earthquake.

In his latest post on Monday (Dec. 4), Nakajima shared the photo of his Taiwanese passport and also his intention to do voluntary work around the world with the purpose to assist people and also introduce Taiwan to the world. "I am Japanese but from Taiwan", he added, "I will help Taiwanese people to introduce Taiwan – the most kind-hearted country!"

Nakajima said relations between the two countries were not tight enough. He said that Japan hasn't invested enough support for Taiwan; meanwhile, Taiwan is always the first country donating to Japan in times of catastrophe. Therefore, he hopes that his action will help Taiwan gain more popularity.

During the 2011 earthquake followed by a tsunami and a nuclear disaster, Taiwan delivered rescue teams, supplies, and donations for Japanese people, which made Nakajima thankful to the people on this island. He also tried to repay Taiwanese people after the earthquake and decided to give up his Japanese citizenship to dedicate himself to people in need of help in Taiwan.