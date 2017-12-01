Jakarta to allow Christmas celebrations on Merdeka Square

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The governor of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta will allow religious celebrations to take place on Merdeka Square, one of the largest squares in the world, including Christmas events later this month, reports said Tuesday.

Merdeka, or Independence, Square, measures 1 square kilometer, making it five times the size of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The location in the center of the capital has turned it into a popular venue for anti-government protests.

The previous city government banned religious activities on the square, but new Governor Anies Baswedan ended the ban and promised that Christians in the overwhelmingly Muslim country would be allowed one day to celebrate Christmas on the square, the Central News Agency reported. That day might not be December 25, but would be at least close to it, reports said.

The governor’s move was seen as an attempt to heal rifts grown during the previous election, when his predecessor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian widely known as ‘Ahok,’ was sentenced to two years in prison for blasphemy.