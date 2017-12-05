German police stage raids in probe of G20 summit violence

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they're searching apartments and other properties across the country in their investigation of rioting that accompanied the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg in July.

Police in Hamburg said on Twitter that the raids in several German states started at 6 a.m. Tuesday. They're part of an investigation into suspected breach of the peace, and officials planned to give more details later in the day.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's biggest economic powers met in the northern port city in early July.