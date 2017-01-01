Profs need help having Taiwan's longest-lasting rainbow recognized as Guinness record

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After two Chinese Culture University (CCU) professors recorded what they claim is the longest-lasting rainbow in history on Nov. 30, their department has launched a campaign to apply for recognition by Guinness World Records with the use of a "rainbow clock" to verify every second of the 9-hour-long rainbow's existence.

Chou Kun-hsuan (周昆炫), a professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science, told Taiwan News that he has 10,000 photographs of the rainbow, but they are asking members of the public to submit their photos of the rainbow that day to help them reach the 36,000 they need to create a complete time-lapse video, which they are dubbing a "rainbow clock."

On Nov. 30, from the roof of their building on the campus of CCU, Chou and his colleague Liu Ching-huang (劉清煌), measured the rainbow lasting from 6:57 a.m. and lasted until 3:55, or 8 hours and 58 minutes. If confirmed, this would shatter the previous record set in Wetherby in Yorkshire UK on Mar. 14, 1994, which was recorded as lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 6 hours.



There were actually two primary rainbows with supernumerary rainbows. (CCU, Taipei, Taiwan)

Chou said that they are seeking members of the public, particularly students who were on or near the CCU campus on that day to submit their photos to help fill in the gaps. The time of day where they have the most gaps that need to be filled is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., as the higher position of the sun made the rainbow more difficult to spot.

For those members of the public who were on or near the campus of CCU on Nov. 30 and took any photos or video of the rainbow that day, please contact Chou Kun-hsuan via his Facebook page or his email yjm300369@gmail.com.

The following are examples of photos submitted by students so far:



Partial time-lapse video of the rainbow. (CCU, Taipei, Taiwan)



Another angle of the rainbow. (CCU, Taipei, Taiwan)



Chou (left) and Liu (right) taken on Yushan in 2012. (Courtesy of Chou Kun-hsuan)