  1. Home
  2. World

India lose 2 wickets, build lead to 214 in 3rd test vs SL

By CHETAN NARULA , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/05 14:38

Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal adjusts his anti-pollution mask during the fourth day of their third test cricket match against India in New Delh

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal, center, appeals for the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane, right, during the fourth day of their third test cricket matc

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal vomits during the fourth day of their third test cricket match against India in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (A

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal, centre, vomits as his teammates stand next to him during the fourth day of their third test cricket match against India in

Floodlights are on as the fog envelops Ferozshah Kotla ground during the fourth day of third test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in New Del

Sri Lankan players, wearing anti-pollution masks, get together to celebrate the dismissal of India's Murali Vijay during the fourth day of their third

NEW DELHI (AP) — India finally dismissed Dinesh Chandimal to end Sri Lanka's first innings and then reached lunch at 51-2 on day four, building a 214-run lead in the third test.

Sri Lanka resumed Tuesday at 356-9 and was all out for 373 when Chandimal, after batting all day through air pollution that reached hazardous levels to ensure his team avoided the follow-on, was finally dismissed for 164.

The Sri Lankan skipper faced 361 deliveries, stroking 21 boundaries and a six, in a defiant innings in draining conditions to cut India's first-innings lead to 163 before hitting Ishant Sharma (3-98) to third man.

India lost two wickets in the session, leaving Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Shikhar Dhawan (15) not out at the interval.

India got off to a bad start when Murali Vijay (9) was caught behind off Suranga Lakmal (1-19) with the total at 10.

Lakmal then vomited on the field and went off to get some medical assistance, again highlighting the issues of Delhi's on-going air pollution problems. He later came back on to the field to resume bowling.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) was promoted to bat at No. 3 but put on only 19 runs with Dhawan before was out caught at long on as tried to clear the ropes off Dilruwan Perera (1-27).

India has been in control of the match since the start, declaring their first innings closed at 536-7 on day two after captain Virat Kohli (243) had posted his sixth test double hundred.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs.